TPS leaders, EMS meet to discuss school safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo public school is talking back to school safety as thousands of students head back to the classroom Monday.=

TPS, police and emergency management officials gathered behind closed doors to review the district’s safety plan.

The deputy superintendent James Gant says they will be communicating more with parents.

“I think the important message to our parents is that school safety is extremely important. Behaviors and how our students are handling themself are extremely important and there’s going to be an expectation at TPS,” deputy superintendent James Gant said.

Teachers, school counselors and police want to make sure everything is in place to help students.

They looked over the emergency response plan and reviewed violent crimes on the streets of Toledo.

Over the weekend a father of a TPS student was shot and killed.

Officer Prince Flores is a former school resource officer, he said sometimes the violence in neighborhoods spills over into schools.

“With those types of events and things that may happen over the summer outside of school we want to make sure one we are aware and to that everyone is aware so we could try to help them out and making sure that those kids or anyone involved or in the schools have what they need to be successful,” TPS officer Prince Flores said.

Police and school administrators say they will be more transparent and do the best they can to inform parents on how the district is handling various issues. Parents can review the district’s crisis plan online. The district also has an anonymous tip line to report threats to student safety

