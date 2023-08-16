Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Twin sisters born at Washington state military base during World War II return 80 years later

Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th birthdays early by returning to the base. (SOURCE: KING)
By Drew Mikkelsen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (KING) – Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state decided to celebrate their birthdays at the base to learn more about their family history.

Julie Brown Crabill and Suzie Brown Sichler were born in December 1943 when the base was known as Fort Lewis.

Lt. Col. Van Brown, the twins’ father, was off fighting in World War II. The women said he would send home letters and even Nazi memorabilia. However, when he came back, they said he never talked about his time in the war.

For their 80th birthdays, the twins said they wanted to come to the military base to learn more about their father’s military record.

“We wanted to see where we started,” Brown Crabill said. “And we never knew, and when we got interested in it, nobody was alive.”

The two met with Erik Flint, the director of the Lewis Army Museum.

The sisters said they knew their parents met during the war, most likely on the base, but they only had some family photos to work with.

Flint said he’s looking into Col. Brown’s records for his daughters.

Brown Crabill and Brown Sichler said they hope some stories can be uncovered that they can pass onto future generations of their family.

The twins said the journey to learn about their family’s history has been very meaningful to the both of them.

“It’s fantastic,” Brown Sichler said. “I want to cry. I remember when my mother in church would start crying. It was like, ‘What’s up? What are you crying about?’ Now that I’m older, I realize these things mean things to you.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th...
Twin sisters born at JBLM during World War II return 80 years later
County Clerk Che Alexander, right, speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Georgia clerk says ‘mishap’ caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges
This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker