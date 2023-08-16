Two TPD cars involved in a crash Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four officers with the Toledo Police Department were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two TPD cars Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Adams Street and North Huon Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, the officers were responding to a call for assistance when they collided with each other at the intersection.

All four officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to an official with the Toledo Police Department.

