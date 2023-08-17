Birthday Club
56th National Tractor Pulling Championships returns to BG this weekend

The event will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at 13800 W Poe Road.
The event will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at 13800 W Poe Road.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The 56th National Tractor Pulling Championships is returning to Bowling Green this weekend.

The event will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at 13800 W Poe Road.

The following is the event schedule:

  • Session 1: Aug 17 at 7 p.m.
    • Prices
      • Kids 10 and under and active military members: Free
      • Adults: $25
    • Four-Wheel Drive Trucks
    • Light Unlimited
    • Two-Wheel Drive Trucks
    • Unlimiteds
    • Light Super Stocks
  • Session 2: Aug. 18 at 12 p.m.
    • Prices
      • Kids 10 and under: Free
      • Adults: $50
    • Super Stock Diesel
    • Super Stock Diesel 4-Wheel Drive
    • Modified Minis
    • Light Unlimited
    • Super Farm Tractors
  • Session 3: Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
    • Prices
      • Kids 10 and under: Free
      • Adults: $25
    • Modified
    • Pro Stock
    • Super Semis
    • Super Stock Open
    • Four-WD Trucks
  • Session 4: Aug. 19 at 12 p.m.
    • Prices
      • Kids 10 and under: Free
      • Adults: $50
    • Modified
    • Super Farm Tractors
    • Two-WD Trucks
    • Super Stock Open
    • Light Super Stock
  • Session 5: Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Prices
      • Kids 10 and under: Free
      • Adults: $25
    • Super Stock Diesels
    • Pro Stocks
    • Modified Minis
    • Unlimited Modified
    • Super Stock Diesel 4WD
    • Super Semis

Organizers say tickets are available for purchase at your local Kroger store or at the gate. Tickets that were ordered online or through the office will be available for pick up at will call.

A weekend package option for all five sessions is available. The package is free for kids 10 and under and $125 for adults.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

