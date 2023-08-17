56th National Tractor Pulling Championships returns to BG this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The 56th National Tractor Pulling Championships is returning to Bowling Green this weekend.

The event will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at 13800 W Poe Road.

The following is the event schedule:

Session 1 : Aug 17 at 7 p.m. Prices Kids 10 and under and active military members: Free Adults: $25 Four-Wheel Drive Trucks Light Unlimited Two-Wheel Drive Trucks Unlimiteds Light Super Stocks

Session 2 : Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. Prices Kids 10 and under: Free Adults: $50 Super Stock Diesel Super Stock Diesel 4-Wheel Drive Modified Minis Light Unlimited Super Farm Tractors

Session 3 : Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Prices Kids 10 and under: Free Adults: $25 Modified Pro Stock Super Semis Super Stock Open Four-WD Trucks

Session 4 : Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. Prices Kids 10 and under: Free Adults: $50 Modified Super Farm Tractors Two-WD Trucks Super Stock Open Light Super Stock

Session 5 : Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Prices Kids 10 and under: Free Adults: $25 Super Stock Diesels Pro Stocks Modified Minis Unlimited Modified Super Stock Diesel 4WD Super Semis



Organizers say tickets are available for purchase at your local Kroger store or at the gate. Tickets that were ordered online or through the office will be available for pick up at will call.

A weekend package option for all five sessions is available. The package is free for kids 10 and under and $125 for adults.

For more information, click here.

