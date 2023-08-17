8/17: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

2 rounds of showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the concern, especially later this afternoon and evening. Highs today around 80 degrees. Storms ending by 9pm, then it will turn cooler tonight with lows in the mid-50s. A few waterspouts may also develop overnight into early Friday morning on Lake Erie as the cooler air arrives. Friday will bring highs in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. Saturday will start with the coolest air of the summer season with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, then rising into the low 80s under sunny skies. By Sunday afternoon, highs will soar to 90 with more sunshine. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 throughout next week, and rain chances will remain low through at least the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.