Anthem Medicare Advantage plans may soon be out-of-network for Mercy Health patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is notifying its patients with Anthem Medicare Advantage plans that Mercy may be out-of-network for them starting in October.

Hospitals in Toledo will remain in-network for now due to a different contract termination date, but the move would impact all Ohio physician practices and most Mercy Health hospitals in the state.

A spokesperson for Mercy Health said in a statement Thursday that negotiations with Elevance Health (Anthem) have been ongoing for months. Mercy alleges Anthem has not fairly reimbursed the ministry for the cost of health, saying current reimbursements are “overwhelmingly inadequate.”

Mercy is offering support for patients who wish to change their insurance plans in an effort to remain in-network. Mercy suggests the following for patients to plan for the possible October 1 transition for Ohio Medicare Advantage Patients:

Talk to their broker or call the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at 800-633-4227 to explore options. Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment opens October 15. Mercy Health remains in-network with all other major Medicare Advantage health plans in Ohio.

Call the number at the back of their insurance card to tell Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield how important it is to keep uninterrupted in-network access to Mercy Health.

Additionally, Anthem Managed Medicaid patients should call the Ohio Office of Medicaid at 800-324-8680 to initiate a Just Cause transfer to an alternative Managed Medicaid plan to ensure that they can retain long-term access to their Mercy Health facilities and Providers. Mercy Health is contracted with all Managed Medicaid plans in Ohio, with the exception of Anthem, and we will continue to serve our patients under their new health plans.

