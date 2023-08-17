August 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. The most likely time for rain is 1pm to 9pm. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the concern. Highs today will be around 80 degrees. It will turn cooler tonight with a low in the middle 50s. A few waterspouts may also develop tonight into early tomorrow morning on Lake Erie as the cooler air arrives. Friday will bring highs in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. Saturday will start with the coolest air of the summer season with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. By Sunday afternoon, highs will soar to 90 with more sunshine. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 early next week. Rain chances are very low after today.

