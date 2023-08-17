Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

August 17th Weather Forecast

Storms Today, Hotter Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. The most likely time for rain is 1pm to 9pm. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the concern. Highs today will be around 80 degrees. It will turn cooler tonight with a low in the middle 50s. A few waterspouts may also develop tonight into early tomorrow morning on Lake Erie as the cooler air arrives. Friday will bring highs in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. Saturday will start with the coolest air of the summer season with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. By Sunday afternoon, highs will soar to 90 with more sunshine. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 early next week. Rain chances are very low after today.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

August 17th Weather Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast