Bat tests positive for rabies in Lucas County

TLCHD says this is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in the county this year.
TLCHD says this is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in the county this year.(C. Robiller / Naturlichter.de / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE / MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bat that was collected in Lucas County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

TLCHD says this is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in the county this year. No one was reported to have been bitten by the bat but two barn cats did come in contact with it and they are receiving a rabies vaccine booster as a precaution.

“Rabies tends to be more common in the spring and summer months,” said Shannon Jones, Interim Health Commissioner. “It’s important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies.”

According to TLCHD, rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system in humans and other mammals. A person may contract rabies through a bite, scratch or saliva from an infected animal.

A bat bite or scratch may not be seen or even felt by the injured person due to the small size of its teeth or claws. A potential rabies exposure should never be taken lightly because rabies is fatal if left untreated.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department officials say Lucas County residents should do the following to prevent the spread of rabies:

  • If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.
  • Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
  • Keep vaccinations up-to-date for all dogs, cats, ferrets, and other animals you own.

For more information on animal bites and rabies, click here.

