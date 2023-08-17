Battle of the Badges softball game commences this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The softball game between the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is taking place this weekend.

The 8th annual Battle of the Badges is taking place on Aug. 20 at Fifth Third Field.

TPD says your ticket for the Battle of the Badges will also get you into the baseball game beforehand between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Omaha Storm Chasers starting to 4:05 p.m. The softball game will take place after the completion of the baseball game.

“By grabbing your Battle of the Badges ticket, you’re not only in for a baseball bonanza, but also supporting the noble causes of Police & Toledo Firefighters Local 92 charities,” said TPS.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.