Battle of the Badges softball game commences this weekend

The 8th annual Battle of the Badges is taking place on Aug. 20 at Fifth Third Field.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The softball game between the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is taking place this weekend.

TPD says your ticket for the Battle of the Badges will also get you into the baseball game beforehand between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Omaha Storm Chasers starting to 4:05 p.m. The softball game will take place after the completion of the baseball game.

“By grabbing your Battle of the Badges ticket, you’re not only in for a baseball bonanza, but also supporting the noble causes of Police & Toledo Firefighters Local 92 charities,” said TPS.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

