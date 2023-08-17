Cedar Point to hire on-the-spot at Fall hiring event Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Associates with Cedar Point are holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday for people interested in any of the variety of positions available for the fall season.

Recruiters with Cedar Point say the available positions are in a variety of areas including culinary services, housekeeping, ride operations and more. Positions for Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends will also be available.

The organizers say the potential employees will partake in interviews and offers on the spot with park managers and positions are available from high school students to career professionals and retirees.

The Cedar Point Fall Hiring event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center. Potential candidates can find more information and apply online immediately if they are interested.

