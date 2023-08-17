Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cedar Point to hire on-the-spot at Fall hiring event Wednesday

Artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point. A variation of the Top...
Artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point. A variation of the Top Thrill Dragster that Cedar Point says will be completed in 2024.(Courtesy of Cedar Point)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Associates with Cedar Point are holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday for people interested in any of the variety of positions available for the fall season.

Recruiters with Cedar Point say the available positions are in a variety of areas including culinary services, housekeeping, ride operations and more. Positions for Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends will also be available.

The organizers say the potential employees will partake in interviews and offers on the spot with park managers and positions are available from high school students to career professionals and retirees.

The Cedar Point Fall Hiring event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center. Potential candidates can find more information and apply online immediately if they are interested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

The Strictly R&B Park Jam at Promenade Park is taking place on Aug. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Strictly R&B Park Jam heads to Promenade Park
The event will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 at 13800 W Poe Road.
56th National Tractor Pulling Championships returns to BG this weekend
The 8th annual Battle of the Badges is taking place on Aug. 20 at Fifth Third Field.
Battle of the Badges softball game commences this weekend
TLCHD says this is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in the county this year.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Lucas County