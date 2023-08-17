Birthday Club
Cedar Point hiring for fall events, earn up to $20 an hour

(Cedar Point)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is hosing a job fair for their popular fall season.

Workers can earn up to $20 an hour, for the non-tipped, non-union affiliated positions.

The in-person hiring event will be held Aug. 23 from 5 p.m-7 p.m. at Cedar Point’s Recruiting Center, 2210 1st St., Sandusky.

Cedar Point representatives said Interviews and offers will happen right on the spot.

Positions are available in a wide variety of areas, including food and beverage/culinary services, housekeeping/hotel accommodations, ride operations and more.

Available HalloWeekends-specific positions include daytime family activity hosts and Screamsters – the scare actors who provide a high level of fright inside the park’s haunted houses and outdoor fright zones.

Cedar Point offers flexible scheduling (including Saturdays only) and benefits, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, free tickets for family and friends, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

For more information on all available positions at Cedar Point, potential candidates can search and apply online immediately at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

