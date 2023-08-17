A family affair at National Tractor Pulling Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Mason Theobald, 16, just got his driver’s license in March. He’ll be putting that to good use this weekend, competing at the National Tractor Pulling Championships, driving his 2,500-horsepower truck down the track in front of thousands of pull fans.

“Ah yeah, this is something that most 16-year-olds would not be involved in at all,” Theobald said while looking over his truck Thursday morning at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.

For Theobald, and his brother, Grant, who’s 19, pulling is all they’ve ever known.

“I grew up in the sport, so having my sons come along and have interest in it and be a huge part of it, it’s obviously a very proud moment as a father to see that continue with our family tradition,” said their father, Doug, while standing next to a mini rod his wife competes in.

All four family members will be competing this weekend, driving their own trucks and mini rods.

The family tradition got started with Doug Theobald’s father, Keith, back in the early 80s.

“My wife actually grew up in the sport, this is how we met, was through pulling, and so then to have our boys come along and be such a huge part of what we do, it’s an amazing feeling,” Theobald said.

In his first season pulling, Mason picked up his first win last week in Napoleon.

“If you open it up like too quick or something, then you buzz the tires off of it, and then your run is pretty much over, so you want to make sure you drive it out smooth and just get the sled moving and then open it up, and then you’re on your way,” Mason Theobald said while sitting in his truck, parked in the family’s semi-trailer.

Mason’s brother, Grant, says the experience of pulling in front of thousands of fans is like none other.

“Especially when you pull out on the track on Saturday night, and you’re sitting there about 100 feet and you’re looking around, the stands are just packed full, pretty awesome to be able to pull on Saturday night in Bowling Green, There’s nothing like it,” Grant Theobald said.

Keith Seiler, director of the National Tractor Pulling Championships, says it’s promising to have the younger generation competing in the sport.

“It keeps the sport going, and the more and more you know young kids get involved it keeps the young fans getting involved too because that means they feel like they have a connection to the pulling world,” Seiler said.

When the Theobald family is not competing at pulling events across the county, they own and operate a family farm in Shelbyville, Indiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.