Findlay City Council slows proposal to move forward with new park

Findlay is moving forward with a plan to spend millions of dollars on a new downtown recreation area.(City of Findlay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Council is pumping the brakes on a massive downtown park project.

The city council voted to table the proposal to move forward with designing a new park Tuesday. The downtown recreation area is an ambitious project that would implement flood controls along the Blanchard River while also making improvements to the area. Improvements would include things like an amphitheater, skate park, walking trails and a splash pad.

The park project could cost anywhere from $10-40 million. In June, Findlay’s mayor said she expects the city to contribute no more than $10 million to the plan. Any other funding would come from grants and private donations.

Findlay City Council has voted to table the discussion for now but it seems the main discussion is the cost.

“I have not heard anybody who is against the project. I think we’re lumping things together where everyone wants to move forward. But what that looks like and what that costs is where the discussion is,” Findlay City Councilmember Holly Frische said.

