Hope Runs Here 5k and poker run set for Sept. 16

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hope Runs Here 5k and Poker Run is set for Sept. 16 at Homecoming Park in Wauseon.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with the 5k, the Poker Run will follow at 11 a.m. Event festivities will include a memorial table, cornhole tournament, live music, face painting bouncy houses and food trucks.

The Five County Recovery Group is hosting the event and working to help those battling addiction. The goal of the event is to spread addiction and overdose awareness in Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance and Henry counties.

All donors will be listed on the group’s event page and on the runner’s shirts. To register for either of the runs click here.

