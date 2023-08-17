Man faces murder charge in 2016 death of infant

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man already in prison for felonious assault against an infant in 2016 has now been indicted for murder.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced the indictment Thursday, saying Gilbert John Michael Hughes would be charged for the murder of a 2-year-old identified as S.H. that died in February of 2017.

Hughes was convicted in the assault of S.H. in October 2016 and sentenced to eight years in prison.

He’s currently incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion.

The press release states that Ohio law permits an individual tried and convicted of assault charges to be charged with a homicide offense if the victim of the assault later dies as a result of the injuries sustained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.