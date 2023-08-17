Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
Permit for Toledo school Pre-K expansion denied
Permit for Toledo school Pre-K expansion denied
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols
Mercy Health
Anthem Medicare Advantage plans may soon be out-of-network for Mercy Health patients
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires