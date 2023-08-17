No injuries reported after car crashes into business on Reynolds Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to a call about a car crashing into a business on Reynolds Road around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to officials on the scene, the driver was driving south on Reynolds Road, just south of Airport Highway. Something distracted the driver who then tried to stop but hit the accelerator and veered across Reynolds Road into the building.

The building is home to Re-Decor Resale Home Furnishings.

Officials say the car and airbags did their job and protected the driver. No injuries were reported in the crash.

No impairment was suspected and the driver was cited for failure to control.

