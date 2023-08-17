Oregon community working to save Parkside Drive-in from closing for good

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A drive-in movie theater in Oregon, Ohio is at risk of closing for good.

The Parkside Drive-in which has been open since 1949 and is one of the last remaining drive-ins in Northwest Ohio is now in danger of closing for good.

Last year, the owners of the Sundance Drive-in let their lease expire and organizers of the non-profit Save Our Screen picked up the lease. The organization’s executive director said the two sides had a handshake deal for the equipment.

But when the agreement got put on paper, she says it did not align with what was originally discussed.

“It wasn’t what we had previously agreed to. It was a little out of the realm of what we were able to do,” Parkside Drive-in executive director Jennifer Beaver said.

Beaver said they are now in litigation with the previous owners. They must now either come up with a deal to keep the equipment like the projector, popcorn machine or pizza oven, or buy new.

Other organizations throughout the Oregon community are stepping up to try and help save the screen.

Kazooby a local coupon app company is donating a portion of its proceeds to the theater.

“We are donating 50% of every coupon book sold, coupon books are $25, all digital, right there on your phone,” Pat McCarty with Kazooby said. “They are $25 and we are donating 50% of every coupon book sold to the Parkside Drive-in.”

The sales goal is 16,000 coupon books which would cover the $200,000 needed for the price of the new equipment.

Organizers say the next step if they are able to continue operation would be to buy the land and ultimately put a museum at the drive-in. The group has set up a Go-FundMe to try and make it happen.

