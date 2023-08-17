Strictly R&B Park Jam heads to Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Promenade Park is about to be strictly R&B at the end of the month.

The Strictly R&B Park Jam at Promenade Park is taking place on Aug. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say the night will be filled with R&B music from talented artists, food trucks offering a variety of culinary options unique vendors showcasing their merchandise and more.

According to organizers, this year’s event is focused on the Clean Affordable Water Initiative in partnership with The Junction Coalition and other partners at the local, regional and national level who are committed to the deliver of education and information regarding water.

The event will help raise awareness, raise funds and promote sustainable solutions to address issues regarding water democracy.

