Sylvania Twp. man accused of killing mother facing new charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury has indicted a Sylvania Township man accused of killing his mother on a slew of charges.
The grand jury indicted Jonathon Robert Jones on a series of charges Thursday including two counts of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Tampering with Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. He’s charged in the death of his mother, Nicole Jones. Sylvania Township Police originally charged Jones with Aggravated Murder back in June.
Jones was arrested after authorities found him in Mexico with a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio back in May. That girl has also been charged in the death of Nicole Jones.
Investigators have not yet released a motive in the murder or a cause of death. Prosecutors previously said they believe Nicole Jones’ body was thrown into a dumpster and may have ended up in a landfill in Michigan. At last check, authorities have still not located Nicole Jones’ remains.
Previous coverage
