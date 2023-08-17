Teen stabbed, another suffers broken leg in Findlay playground fight

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were seriously injured after a fight at the Fort Findlay Playground Wednesday evening.

Findlay Police were called to the 1800 block of S. Blanchard around 9 p.m. for a male laying on the ground with a broken femur.

At the same time another teen came into the ER at Blanchard Valley Hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators believe an altercation at the high school earlier in the day led to the fight at the playground later that night.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.