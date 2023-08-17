Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Teen stabbed, another suffers broken leg in Findlay playground fight

Fort Findlay playground
Fort Findlay playground(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were seriously injured after a fight at the Fort Findlay Playground Wednesday evening.

Findlay Police were called to the 1800 block of S. Blanchard around 9 p.m. for a male laying on the ground with a broken femur.

At the same time another teen came into the ER at Blanchard Valley Hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators believe an altercation at the high school earlier in the day led to the fight at the playground later that night.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

Turnpike restricted to one westbound lane after crash involving two semis
Two injuries in turnpike semi crash near airport exit, westbound traffic limited to one lane
Turnpike restricted to one westbound lane after crash involving two semis
Milky Way Shines Bright Through September - Spacing Out - August 17th 2023
According to employees at the restaurant, the man has broken into the business multiple times...
A string of break-ins for beer at a local Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera