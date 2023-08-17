Toledo Athletics announce concession upgrades coming to Glass Bowl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo athletics announced changes that will be coming this year to the concession venues inside the Glass Bowl, giving fans more variety of food options.

The Rockets open their 2023 home season in the Glass Bowl beginning with “The Biggest Party in Toledo” vs. Texas Southern on Sept. 9. The following list of upgrades was included in the announcement:

“Pocket Friendly” pricing with all items $5 or less at permanent concession stands

“Rocket Value Combo” meals (hot dog, chips, bottled beverage) for $7

Special “Rocket Hour” pre-game pricing when the Glass bowl gates open for 90 minutes until game time. Rocket Hour will be offered at TOL Takeout (Northwest corner) and Rocket Refuel (Northeast Corner)

More portable stands with specialty foods and desserts

Increased point-of-sale to improve fan wait times

Mobile ordering with designated pickup lines. Fans have the option of ordering their game day food on their smart phone from their seat, so they don’t miss a minute of the action. Ordering is available at: toledorockets.ordernext.com

In addition to the upgrades the four permanent concession stands will be designated as the following:

T-O-L Takeout (Northwest corner/section 5 & 6)

E-D-O Eats (Southwest corner/section 9)

Space 419 (Southeast corner/section 21)

Rocket Refuel (Northeast corner/section 23)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.