Toledo groups to host town hall meeting tonight to combat ‘deteriorating’ communities

A second-floor balcony at an abandoned property on Toledo's east side captured in 2021.
A second-floor balcony at an abandoned property on Toledo's east side captured in 2021.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods will be joined by other local groups tonight for a town hall meeting they say is an effort to combat ‘deterioration’ happening in certain neighborhoods around Toledo.

The meeting will be held at Restoration free Will Ministry Church at 1309 Crystal Street and organizers are encouraging public attendance.The groups have also been working to organize a march against gun violence for later this month.

The former mayors group, alongside Ironwood Neighborhood Coalition says long-time Toledo resident and leader Mary Wilson has been working to put this event together in an effort to clean up neighborhoods and implement more safety within those areas.

Those interested in attending the meeting tonight should arrive before 6:30 p.m.

