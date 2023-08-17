Birthday Club
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.(Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested in Ottawa County Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly left a child in a car for several hours.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the office received a call from a Williston business around 2:40 p.m. regarding an unresponsive child. Deputies with the sheriff’s office along with the Allen-Clay joint district responded and discovered a four-month-old unresponsive.

The child was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where the child was declared dead.

Naiya Parker of Toledo was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree endangering children after it was determined she knowingly left the child in the vehicle for several hours.

Parker is being held at the Ottawa County Detention Facility. She is scheduled to have an initial appearance Thursday.

