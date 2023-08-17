Two injuries in turnpike semi crash near airport exit, westbound traffic limited to one lane

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Westbound I-80 near the airport is down to one lane as crews clean up a crash involving two semis Thursday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on the scene, a UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was rear ended by another semi.

The driver and passenger of the second semi were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hundreds of packages are strewn along the ditch.

Clean-up is expected to take several hours.

