Woman shoots at granddaughter for slashing her tires, both arrested

Jackie Chandler-Davis
Jackie Chandler-Davis(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman and her granddaughter were both arrested Wednesday evening after a fight involving slashed tires and gunshots led to a passing vehicle to be hit by a stray bullet.

According to police, Jackie Chandler-Davis, 55 and Christina Wallace, 19, were arguing at Chandler-Davis’ home on the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 7:30 p.m.

Wallace began slashing her grandmother’s tires, when Chandler-Davis took out a gun and fired a warning shot.

When Wallace continued slashing the tires, Chandler-Davis then fired the gun twice at Wallace. She missed both times, but ended up hitting a passing vehicle.

A woman, her daughter and her niece were in the car at the time, but there were no injuries.

Woman shoots at granddaughter for slashing her tires, both arrested(WTVG)

Chandler-Davis is facing felonious assault and discharge of a firearm charges. She was released on bail. Her next hearing is scheduled for August 24.

Wallace faces a property damage charge.

Christina Wallace
Christina Wallace(WTVG)

