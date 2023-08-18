8/18: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Cool and breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. The coolest air of the summer arrives Saturday morning with lows near 50. Some patchy fog is also possible early Saturday, then we’ll warm into the low 80s under hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke aloft. That’ll move out Saturday night, then Sunday afternoon brings the hottest weather in 5.5 weeks with highs near 90. The heat index may reach the low to mid-90s. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Monday with highs again near 90. Tuesday and early Wednesday may bring a brief cool down but still very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures are expected to soar next Thursday with highs approaching the mid-90s under sunny skies.

