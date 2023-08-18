Birthday Club
August 18th Weather Forecast

Heat Returns Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool and breezy today with a high in the middle 70s. The coolest air of the summer arrives Saturday morning with lows near 50. Sunday afternoon brings the hottest weather in 5.5 weeks with highs near 90. The heat index may reach the low to middle 90s. Sunny skies will continue into early next week. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Monday with a high near 90. Tuesday and early Wednesday may bring a brief cool down with highs in the 80s. Temperatures are expected to soar next Thursday with highs approaching the middle 90s.

