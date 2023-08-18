Car crashes into business hours after they finished fixing damage from the last crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Re-decor, a small Toledo business is now cleaning up a big mess after the driver of an SUV crashed into the building Wednesday night.

What is crazy here is that this is not the first time.

Long-time employee Jill Reinstein says she remembers the first time something like this happened.

About a year ago, in June of 2022, a drunk driver crashed their car into the front of the building just a few feet away from the second crash.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was dumbfounded,” said Reinstein.

“It’s a long journey to get a building back up and running and fully completed,” said Re-Decor owner Tammy Gordon.

Reinstein and Gordon say they finally got everything fixed up from the first crash just hours before the next.

“Landscaping went in yesterday at five, she was putting the landscaping in and then it got crushed at nine something,” said Reinstein.

Gordon says the damage this time around is much more severe with the accident possibly causing a structural issue.

“The driver lost control and ended up through our building here. Their car landed in the neighbor’s yard,” said Gordon.

She says she’s just trying to stay positive though, adding she’s just grateful no one was injured in either crash.

“We’ll get through it. It’s just another challenge and small business is tough, so, we’re going to get through it though,” Gordon said. “It’ll be okay.”

Gordon says she does not know when ReDecor will be open again, but she is hoping it is soon. She is urging customers to keep checking the ReDecor Facebook page for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.