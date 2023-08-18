Birthday Club
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: August 18th, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 high school football season is here and BCSN and 13abc have you covered.

The Game of the Week has Central Catholic at Findlay. There’s also the Battle for Sylvania between Northview and Southview.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have those games highlighted along with several others. Plus he’ll have the Cheerleaders of the Week and The Trifecta. Find a full listing of final scores in the widget at the end of this story.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Central Catholic at Findlay
  • Northview at Southview
  • Dublin Coffman at St. John’s
  • St. Francis at Perrysburg
  • Springfield at Maumee
  • Sandusky at Clay
  • Northwood at Rossford
  • Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills
  • Firelands at Edison
  • Margaretta at Vermilion
  • Perkins at Woodward
  • Port Clinton at Waite
  • Archbold at Genoa
  • Otsego at Bowling Green
  • McComb at Allen East

