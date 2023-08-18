Demand for downtown housing continues rise through the roof

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The demand for downtown housing has been increasing in recent years.

The head of economic development for the city says demand is through the roof. Current projects will help fill a lot of the gap but more housing space is needed throughout the city.

Many downtown streets are lined with projects that already have or will create more housing.

“There’s a lot happening in downtown in general, and residential is a driving force behind the momentum,” Brandon Sehlhorst, the director of economic development for the City of Toledo said. “We have several hundred units under construction right now with 600 in the pipeline for the next two to five years.”

“This is not the central business district it was in the 50s, 60s and 70s,” Sehlhorst said. “It has really been turned into a neighborhood mix of residential, office and retail and amenities like Levis Square and Promenade Park.”

The goal is to create thousands of new housing opportunities downtown and throughout the city.

“We just passed a housing plan that is focused on various levels of housing and income levels,” Sehlhorst said. “The goal is to have 10,000 new units in the city over the next 10 years.”

Sehlhorst says a recent downtown master plan showed the market could support about 1,500 more housing units. He says about 900 units have been added but a big need still exists.

“We’re in the process of updating that plan and it shows we could now support another 900 to 1,000 units based on the demand we’re seeing,” said Sehlhorst.

There are multiple projects underway right now including a downtown landmark that is being transformed into a new residential project called Edge 21.

“A new developer has acquired the building,” Sehlhorst said. “All the units are being remodeled. It will be a mix of market rate and affordable units. Over 113 units are being renovated there.”

Then there’s the new project at the old Hotel Lorraine.

“We are in the process of establishing an innovation district in uptown,” Sehlhorst said. “The key need in a place like that is housing and proximity.”

The Spitzer and Nicholas Buildings are also in the process of being transformed into housing. Sehlhorst says the project is expected to create more than 400 units housing about 600 people in the next few years.

“When 600 new people come into the city core, it starts to change the business plan for things like grocery stores and restaurants,” Sehlhorst said.

When it comes to the project involving the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings, it will take several years because Sehlhorst says developers are waiting to secure state and federal tax credits.

He adds tax credits are an important component of all the projects that involve renovating old buildings because of the cost involved with projects of that scope.

