DeWine: Ohio has most filled jobs in state history

According to data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio has...
According to data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio has 5,639,200 filled jobs.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Friday that Ohio now has the most filled jobs in the history of the state.

According to data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio has 5,639,200 filled jobs.

“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and today, we are making history,” said Governor DeWine. “We have yet another record low unemployment rate in July at 3.3%, below the national rate of 3.5%. Our formula in Ohio is working, and today’s jobs news is proof of that.”

To see the full July 2023 jobs report, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

