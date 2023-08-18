Birthday Club
Fort Jennings man sentenced to prison for child exploitation

U.S. District Judge James Knepp sentenced Kirk Smith, 33, to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Fort Jennings, Ohio was sentenced to over a decade in prison on Wednesday for child exploitation.

On Aug. 16, U.S. District Judge James Knepp sentenced Kirk Smith, 33, to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. The U.S. Department of Justice says Smith was ordered to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, pay a $100 special assessment and be placed on supervised release for 10 years after he is released from prison.

In September 2021, court records say Smith engaged in online communication with undercover law enforcement and indicated he was sexually active with a minor child and had nude photos of the child. Smith then sent photos of a minor child that were sexually exploitive.

A court authorized search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence and his cellphone was seized and found to contain the messages that were exchanged with undercover law enforcement.

