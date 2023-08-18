Man indicted for fatal fire at Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man on Aug. 16 who was accused of killing a woman and setting a Toledo group home on fire the prior week.

Devon Hall, 48, is facing multiple charges including aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated arson in the death of Ronda Scott, 32. Police allege Hall used gasoline to set the home on fire and it was caught on surveillance footage. Witnesses also corroborated that claim, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Parkwood near Floyd on Wednesday.

Hall appeared in court Aug. 17. He is being held on $1 million bail. A grand jury indicted Hall on Aug. 24.

Court records show he was indicted on an aggravated murder charge, two murder charges and two aggravated arson charges.

First responders found Scott in the bedroom of a burning home in the 1100 block of Klondike Aug. 10. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found the victim’s death to be caused by thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt force injuries as an additional contributing condition. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Family members tell 13 Action News the house was operating as a group home. Scott, who they say is developmentally disabled, was staying at the group home. We’ve reached out to the caregivers and have not heard back.

The fire was ruled intentional Friday and the victim was identified as Rhonda Scott.

