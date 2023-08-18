Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man pleads guilty to charges for kidnapping woman, barricading in Caesars Palace hotel

Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held...
Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room in July.(Las Vegas Metro Police Department/KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man who kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room has agreed to plead guilty to both charges against him.

Matthew Mannix, 35, signed the agreement in district court on Thursday, pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property and performance of an act or neglect of duty in willfully or wanton disregard of safety or persons or property.

“Mr. Mannix is very sorry for his conduct which led to his arrest,” said Mannix’s attorney, David Roger. “He will continue to work to address his drug addiction.”

According to KVVU, at 9:15 a.m. on July 11, hotel security contacted police due to multiple noise complaints in room 2128 due to a possible domestic dispute.

9-1-1 calls from that morning reveal witnesses and guests believed shots were fired from the window to the pool below, causing people to scramble from the shattered glass and furniture.

A female voice yelled through the door that Mannix had a knife, and additional personnel, including SWAT, responded to the scene.

Police learned the room was rented by Mannix, who had four active protection orders out of Colorado.

After more than an hour, Mannix refused to come out of the room and continued to taunt officers, police said. He would open and close the door to the room and said that he had “a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

Mannix will pay restitution of $55,292.01 to Caesars Entertainment. He also agreed to a court order that prevents him from being present on the Strip and he forfeited the weapons impounded after the incident.

He faces up to five years in prison for the first charge and just under one year for the second, as well as combined fines of up to $12,000.

He could also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Mannix has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
Indictments for former president Donald Trump are stacking in several jurisdictions. (CNN,...
Trump grand jurors' information doxed, police investigating
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced