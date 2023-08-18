Monroe Public Schools to sell surplus assets via online auction

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe Public Schools is selling its surplus assets through an online auction.

MPS has contracted with Biddergy.com to sell the assets. The auction will include drill presses, lathes, mills, tools and much more from the school’s machine shop.

According to organizers, the auction will take place here on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The public can view the items up for auction in person on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 Herr Road in Monroe.

Organizers say this auction provides a great opportunity to bid on hard to find items.

Post-auction removal of items will take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the 901 Herr Road location. Biddergy.com will be providing load out service for high bidders as a majority of the equipment is large.

Individuals who wish to participate but do not have access to a computer can contact Biddergy.com at 866-260-1611 for more information.

