Narcan vending machines available throughout Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - New measures are being taken in Wood County to combat drug abuse, thanks to a state grant, officials are rolling out three vending machines to access Narcan kits.

“It is a harm reduction machine, ours specifically only has Narcan, and the reason for that is that’s what our grant allowed so we certainly want to follow the rules of the grant,” said Aimee Coe, director of community programs with The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

The Wood County Board received $140,000 dollars of a State Opioid and Stimulant Response grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The state received $97 million in federal funding in September 2022 to support local community efforts to prevent youth and adult drug and alcohol use, reduce overdose deaths, and increase access to addiction treatment and recovery services.

“We continue to lose people on a regular basis to overdose, specifically fentanyl and opiates, so we want to try to combat that with the use of Narcan, it’s an issue around the state, it’s an issue around the country,” Coe said.

Coe said last year alone, 18 deaths were related to opiate use.

The vending machines are located at the Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, the Midwest Recovery Center in North Baltimore, and Harbor in Perrysburg.

Coe explains how to dispense the Narcan kit from the vending machine.

“They call 419-567-NOOD, which is 6663, and then they’re asked about ten very simple quick questions, only about three minutes it should take unless they need additional resources. Then they’re going to come up to one of these machines and they’re going to input their code and it’s going to dispense that free Narcan,” Coe said.

David Love used the vending machine to dispense a Narcan kit to take home. He’s concerned about the residents in his senior living apartment.

“They sometimes will get confused at night and not remember whether or not they’ve taken their nighttime meds and take them again, which could put them at grave risk for an overdose,” Love said.

Coe says always call 911 if someone around you is overdosing.

“This vending machine itself is not meant to be an emergency so we don’t want individuals where they see someone that’s overdosing to run up to the vending machine, that’s not the purpose, the purpose is to have it already on hand when there is an emergency, and someone might need the Narcan,” Coe said.

