New Michigan advertisements focus on human rights

Those living in Michigan are familiar with advertisements that highlight its many tourist attractions, but the organization behind the “Pure Michigan” campaign is hoping to attract workers by emphasizing the state’s more progressive laws.
By Riley Connell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people move to Michigan for its Great Lakes, or variety of landscape but a new state advertising campaign is targeting residents in Republican-led states, looking for a place that reflects their values.

The series of advertisements, launched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, use the catchphrase, “In Michigan, all are welcome,” with each ad referencing human rights issues like reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ safety.

For example, one version of the ad reads, “Enjoy your right to reproductive freedom,” beneath a photo of a group of women walking together. Another ad features a photo of an LGBTQ+ couple, accompanied by text that reads, “Discover the benefits of living in a state that protects your rights.”

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community their self, State Rep. Emily Dievendorf, (D-East Lansing), is in support of the campaign.

“The advertising we’re seeing, trying to get people to move to Michigan is reflective of the response we’re getting from our own constituents, and people from all over the country who want to move to Michigan,” they said.

In a statement to News 10, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation said the ads are designed to attract new talent to the state by “highlighting a business-friendly environment that also protects people’s rights and freedoms.”

Knowing that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is partially run on state funding, fueled by taxpayer dollars, Dievendorf said they’re prepared for pushback from those who feel the campaign doesn’t represent their beliefs.

“I don’t have any issue with taxpayer dollars being used for public education as to the kind of life and stability we can offer people from around the country,” they said.

In total, the campaign cost the Michigan Economic Development Corporation $30,000. The ads have already been launched in the Republican-led states of Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and South Carolina. Dievendorf said it’s a small price to pay to welcome residents to the Great Lakes state, regardless of their background.

