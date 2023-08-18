Ohio AG rejects group’s bid to ask voters to end qualified immunity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected the petition summary of a proposed constitutional amendment that would end qualified immunity for state workers.

The proposed amendment, titled “Protecting Ohioans’ Constitutional Rights,” seeks to add a Section 22 to Article I of the Ohio Constitution repealing constitutional immunities in cases alleging civil rights violations by governmental units and public employees.

The Attorney General’s Office received the petition summary on Aug. 9 and rejected it due to omissions and misstatements. This was the sixth submission the AG’s office has received.

AG Yost’s office says the previous five submissions were submitted between 2021 and 2023:

The summary titled “Civil Action for Depravation of Constitutional Rights” was submitted on May 3, 2021 and on Aug. 23, 2021.

The summary titled “The Ohio Civil Liberties Restoration Act” was submitted on Nov. 22, 2022 and on Feb. 27, 2023.

The summary titled “Protecting Ohioans’ Constitutional Rights” was submitted on May 24, 2023

All five of these submissions were rejected.

According to AG Yost’s office, The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted is a fair and truthful summary of the proposed amendment. It was determined that the language of the most recent petition did not meet the requirement.

“We identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment,” said petitioners in a response to the rejection.

The full rejection letter and petition can be found here.

