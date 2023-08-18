This week’s Hittin’ the Town is par for the course

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The modern game of golf started in Scotland. It’s been frustrating, and thrilling, for people around the world for centuries. There are plenty of beautiful courses in our corner of the world.

Tucked away on Clark Road just over the state line is a little slice of heaven for golfers of all ages and abilities. It’s called Quarry Ridge Golf Center in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Mark Augustyniak and his wife Deb have owned the place for the last 17 years. “It’s a 9-hole golf facility, executive course, mini golf, with a driving range and a heated range. We added the heated range because in the winter, you’re not making any money, so we had to have something. When we bought the facility, it was in rough shape. I love seeing what we’ve been able to do to the course in the last 17 years. It’s been a labor of love.”

Golf has been a big part of Augustyniak’s life since he was a boy.

“I started back at the age of nine or ten. I was a caddy at The Inverness Club and that’s where it really started. I’ve had the bug ever since. Once you get the bug, you don’t ever want to stop. You just keep playing,” Augustyniak said.

“It’s the greatest job in the world, just look at my office! You get to be outside, meet different people every day, you’re not chained to a computer or a desk,” Tony Walters the teaching pro at Quarry Ridge said.

Walters says this is the perfect place to learn the game or sharpen your skills. “It’s a great place for kids to come grow, learn and get better. It’s also a nice place for adults to keep getting better. Even as you get older, you still have a place to play. I have a lot of older students who still want to get better.”

Augustyniak says age really is just a number here.

“We get people out here who are 85 or even 90 because it’s a very easy course to play,” Augustyniak said.

There are things like clinics, camps, leagues, and private and group lessons throughout the year.

Walters says you can come with family, friends or by yourself.

“You can work on your game here and not worry about making a couple bad shots, because we all do. You lose a lot more than you win and you have to be able to handle that. I love the challenge of it. Dealing with adversity and figuring things out because it’s never the same thing out on the course,” Walters said. “There’s always a different shot, a different putt and different weather conditions.”

And speaking of weather, Augustyniak says the heated range helps makes golf possible almost every day of the year at Quarry Ridge.

“We are only closed three days a year. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Unless there is a level two or three snow emergency in the winter, we’re here. Granted you can’t play the course if it’s snowing, but the range is always open,” Augustyniak said.

