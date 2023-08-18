Unknown pedestrian hit and killed on SR 2 near Stryker

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles driving north on State Route 2 in Williams County Thursday night.

The unidentified pedestrian was in the roadway around 10:39 p.m. when he was hit by a 21-year-old Stryker man driving a Cadillac STS. The person was then hit again, this time by a 24-year-old Montpelier man driving a Ford Transit Connect.

Neither driver was injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was shut down for approximately three hours.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419)784-0063.

