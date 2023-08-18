Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Village of Whitehouse mayor resigns

Whitehouse Village Council meeting.
Whitehouse Village Council meeting.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of the Village of Whitehouse announced his resignation Thursday.

According to a press release posted to social media, Mayor Donald Atkinson announced his resignation Thursday.

“The Village of Whitehouse, after serious consideration I am hereby tendering my resignation as mayor of Whitehouse. Serving the Village of Whitehouse has been one of the highlights of my life,” Atkinson said.

As a result of the resignation, the president of the city council will assume the mayoral duties.

Atkinson did not give a reason for his resignation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

Permit for Toledo school Pre-K expansion denied
Permit for Toledo school Pre-K expansion denied
The demand for downtown Toledo housing has been increasing in recent years. Now, there are some...
Demand for downtown housing continues rise through the roof
Tractor Pull
A family affair at National Tractor Pulling Championships
8/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast