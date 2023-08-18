Village of Whitehouse mayor resigns

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of the Village of Whitehouse announced his resignation Thursday.

According to a press release posted to social media, Mayor Donald Atkinson announced his resignation Thursday.

“The Village of Whitehouse, after serious consideration I am hereby tendering my resignation as mayor of Whitehouse. Serving the Village of Whitehouse has been one of the highlights of my life,” Atkinson said.

As a result of the resignation, the president of the city council will assume the mayoral duties.

Atkinson did not give a reason for his resignation.

