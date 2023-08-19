3 arrested, multiple weapons seized at OVI checkpoint during BGSU back to school weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - As Bowling Green State University students returned back to school this weekend for classes on Monday, law enforcement officials implemented an OVI checkpoint that led to the arrest of three different individuals and the seizure of multiple loaded weapons.

The OVI checkpoint was conducted Friday night by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, alongside the Bowling Green Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation. 1,072 vehicles were reported to pass through the checkpoint on Wooster Street between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

OSHP officials say during that time there were two OVI arrests made and one felony drug arrest. In addition, law enforcement officials say they seized three firearms as a result of an individual driving impaired while in possession of loaded firearms. Officials did not release the identity of the individuals involved.

Officers with OSHP say they want to remind motorists to always drive sober and never get behind the wheel if they are impaired.

