8/19: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Mostly sunny and comfortable today, heat returns tomorrow
Temperatures only hit the low-80s, but there's plenty of sunshine to go around. A slight haze from the aloft wildfire smoke is likely.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today’s the forecast for everyone with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and temperatures only hitting the low-80s. Tonight will be mostly clear, and we will drop the low-60s as a result. With Sunday comes the heat - we are tracking 90-degree temperatures and rising humidity. We remain dry for the greater part of the week, with the next best chance for rain not arriving until the later half.

