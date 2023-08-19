8/19: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Mostly sunny and comfortable today, heat returns tomorrow
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today’s the forecast for everyone with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and temperatures only hitting the low-80s. Tonight will be mostly clear, and we will drop the low-60s as a result. With Sunday comes the heat - we are tracking 90-degree temperatures and rising humidity. We remain dry for the greater part of the week, with the next best chance for rain not arriving until the later half.
