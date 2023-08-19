Man arrested for alleged string of armed robberies targeting Toledo businesses, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department arrested a man for an alleged string of armed robberies that targeted multiple Toledo area businesses over the past few months.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Deontae Harris Friday and charged him with multiple counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Police officers allege Harris committed an armed robbery at at least three pizza shops and a family dollar.

This arrest comes after Toledo Police warned the public in July of an armed suspect targeting local businesses. At the time of the warning police said they believed the suspect had robbed seven stores in the area, however, Harris is currently facing four felony charges.

Timeline of Events

Court records show Harris is currently facing charges in relation to four separate situations. The timeline of events, as documented by the courts, is as follows:

Harris allegedly committed aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on June 27 at the Family Dollar on Lewis. According to a police report, on June 27 a suspect in dark clothing and a face mask approached a merchandiser who was stocking displays at the Family Dollar. The suspect was reported to brandish a handgun and demanded money but fled after the merchandiser informed him he was not an employee.

Then, he allegedly committed aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on June 29 at the Bambino’s Pizza on Eleanor.

After that, he allegedly committed aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on July 11 at the Little Caesars Pizza on N. Reynolds. According to a police report the suspect came in from a rear entrance of Little Caesars armed with a gun. He allegedly approached the counter and told the worker to give up the money.

The final count alleges he committed aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on July 16 at the Pizza Hut on W. Sylvania.

It is not clear at this time if prosecutors will pursue more charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

20-year-old Deontae Harris is facing four charges in relation to an alleged string of robberies around Toledo. (wtvg)

