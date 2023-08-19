Police: Woman ate 2.5 gallons of ice cream during Cleveland Hopkins security breach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned new details about the woman arrested last week during the security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman confirmed one person was arrested at approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 13 following the breach, which kept planes grounded for nearly two hours.

The Cleveland Division of Police incident report says a staff member found the woman, later identified as 52-year-old April Ford, in the break room of the United Airlines repair building.

Ford left the building after the staff member left the breakroom to notify police, the report says, and police found her walking towards the FedEx building while in the restricted area.

The report says a review of the United Airlines repair building’s security footage showed Ford taking and eating 2.5 gallons of ice cream.

The security footage also shows Ford rummaging through desk drawers, tool chests and a vehicle that was kept in the building.

The report says Ford then was taken to Southwest Hospital for a psychological evaluation prior to being taken to jail.

Ford will be in the Cleveland Municipal Court for her arraignment hearing on Aug. 23.

