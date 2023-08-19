Toledo Pride parade, festivities kick off downtown Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community kicks off in downtown Toledo this weekend with a parade and various festivities scheduled to take place through Sunday.

The Pride of Toledo Foundation and Toledo Pride Committee organize the annual area celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. A variety of entertainers and vendors were able to register to attend Promenade Park on Saturday. Organizers say during the festival, sponsors provide free mammograms and free, confidential HIV/AIDS tests.

The line-up of the 2023 Toledo Pride events is as follows:

