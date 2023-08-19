Toledo Pride parade, festivities kick off downtown Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community kicks off in downtown Toledo this weekend with a parade and various festivities scheduled to take place through Sunday.
The Pride of Toledo Foundation and Toledo Pride Committee organize the annual area celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. A variety of entertainers and vendors were able to register to attend Promenade Park on Saturday. Organizers say during the festival, sponsors provide free mammograms and free, confidential HIV/AIDS tests.
The line-up of the 2023 Toledo Pride events is as follows:
- 2023 Toledo Pride Parade | Saturday, August 19, 12-1 p.m.
- Toledo Pride Main Event | Saturday, August 19, 12-10 p.m.
- Toledo Pride Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl | Sunday, August 20, 2-5 p.m.
