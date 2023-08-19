Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Pride parade, festivities kick off downtown Saturday

Organizers say during the festival, sponsors provide free mammograms and free, confidential HIV/AIDS tests.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community kicks off in downtown Toledo this weekend with a parade and various festivities scheduled to take place through Sunday.

The Pride of Toledo Foundation and Toledo Pride Committee organize the annual area celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. A variety of entertainers and vendors were able to register to attend Promenade Park on Saturday. Organizers say during the festival, sponsors provide free mammograms and free, confidential HIV/AIDS tests.

The line-up of the 2023 Toledo Pride events is as follows:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
According to the detectives on scene, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.
Saturday morning shooting kills 1 in Toledo, suspect at large, police say
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.
Jet crashes during Michigan air show, crew members eject safely
Officers say the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed while crossing Toledo street Saturday

Latest News

A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Organizers say during the festival, sponsors provide free mammograms and free, confidential...
Toledo Pride parade, festivities kick off in downtown Saturday
Plenty of sunshine to go around today, and temperatures hit the low-80s. Heat returns tomorrow.
8/19: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
Toledo fire station fixes on hold as city tries to hire consultant
Toledo fire station fixes on hold as city tries to hire consultant