2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Sandusky County that shut down westbound lanes of U.S. 20 for around two hours.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 just east of County Road 175 in York Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say 67-year-old Douglas W. Auck, of Bellevue drifted across the grass median into the westbound lanes and hit a vehicle driven by James A. Langley, 58, of Fremont. Neither driver survived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

