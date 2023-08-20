8/19: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with rising heat and humidity; highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid-90s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Muggy and partly cloudy with lows near 70. MONDAY: Very warm and still humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine; highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday and not as warm with highs in the mid-80s thanks to a breeze off the lake. Some sun Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s; an isolated t-storm is also possible. Mostly sunny and blazing hot Thursday with highs near 100, likely feeling even hotter. Partly sunny, still hot and humid for Friday with highs in the 90s. A few showers and storms are possible Friday into Friday night. Partly cloudy Saturday and much cooler with highs in the low 80s, along with a northerly breeze.

