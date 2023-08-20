Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/19: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A lot of heat and humidity ahead, possibly the hottest this summer.
8/19: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with rising heat and humidity; highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid-90s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Muggy and partly cloudy with lows near 70. MONDAY: Very warm and still humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine; highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday and not as warm with highs in the mid-80s thanks to a breeze off the lake. Some sun Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s; an isolated t-storm is also possible. Mostly sunny and blazing hot Thursday with highs near 100, likely feeling even hotter. Partly sunny, still hot and humid for Friday with highs in the 90s. A few showers and storms are possible Friday into Friday night. Partly cloudy Saturday and much cooler with highs in the low 80s, along with a northerly breeze.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
According to the detectives on scene, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.
Saturday morning shooting kills 1 in Toledo, suspect at large, police say
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.
Jet crashes during Michigan air show, crew members eject safely
Officers say the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed while crossing Toledo street Saturday

Latest News

8/19: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Plenty of sunshine to go around today, and temperatures hit the low-80s. Heat returns tomorrow.
8/19: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Plenty of sunshine to go around today, and temperatures hit the low-80s. Heat returns tomorrow.
8/19: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
8/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/18/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast