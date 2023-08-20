8/20: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy with lows around 70. MONDAY: Hazy sunshine and some clouds with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s. Cooler along the lakeshore. MONDAY NIGHT: A little cooler and less humid with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s, again cooler by Lake Erie. EXTENDED: A brief shower or storm is also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and it’ll be hotter and humid again Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the mid-90s. Any isolated storm can be heavy. Blazing sunshine, very hot, and humid Thursday with highs near 100 but feeling like 105-110 during the afternoon. A late day storm is possible, but more likely Friday into Friday night. Some storms during that timeframe may be strong. Still hot on Friday with highs near 90 but feeling like the mid-90s. Partly sunny Saturday, drying out, and cooling down thanks to a northerly breeze; highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies next Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.