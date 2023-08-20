Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/20: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for heat index values over 100°.
8/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy with lows around 70. MONDAY: Hazy sunshine and some clouds with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the low 90s. Cooler along the lakeshore. MONDAY NIGHT: A little cooler and less humid with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s, again cooler by Lake Erie. EXTENDED: A brief shower or storm is also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and it’ll be hotter and humid again Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the mid-90s. Any isolated storm can be heavy. Blazing sunshine, very hot, and humid Thursday with highs near 100 but feeling like 105-110 during the afternoon. A late day storm is possible, but more likely Friday into Friday night. Some storms during that timeframe may be strong. Still hot on Friday with highs near 90 but feeling like the mid-90s. Partly sunny Saturday, drying out, and cooling down thanks to a northerly breeze; highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies next Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.
Jet crashes during Michigan air show, crew members eject safely
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case

Latest News

8/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
8/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Today's sunshine and humidity sets the stage for a "true" summer week.
8/20: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast
Today's sunshine and humidity sets the stage for a "true" summer week.
8/20: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast